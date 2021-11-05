Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Set at $95.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s FY2021 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTR. TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC upped their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.93.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.88. 140,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,395,000 after acquiring an additional 219,324 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 534,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,656,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,522,000 after acquiring an additional 169,709 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

