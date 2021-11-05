Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,722 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $27,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

RDY opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.45. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average of $67.93.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

