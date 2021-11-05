Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 33,514 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,514 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Pentair worth $28,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Pentair by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pentair by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $74.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. Pentair’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

