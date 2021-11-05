Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $27,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,871,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Aramark by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 354,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 77,138 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.14, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Aramark’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

