Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Kforce worth $26,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 180,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 20.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 27,968 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Kforce by 3.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 154,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the second quarter worth approximately $8,480,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $359,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

