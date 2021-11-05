Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,369 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,369 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $26,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 97,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Colfax by 469.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 18.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Colfax by 23.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 24,014 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colfax news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $336,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,195,810. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of CFX opened at $52.75 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $54.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

