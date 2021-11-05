Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 226,136 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 723,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,136 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $34.63 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.