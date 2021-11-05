Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NUO opened at $16.10 on Friday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.79% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

