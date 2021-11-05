Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NUO opened at $16.10 on Friday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27.
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
