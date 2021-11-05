Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Stock analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NVEI opened at $108.22 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

