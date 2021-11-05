Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $127.53 and last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 341687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.84.

The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

OAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

About Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

