Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 537 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Celanese by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after acquiring an additional 146,602 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Celanese by 130,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,173,000 after buying an additional 214,340 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Celanese by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.07.

CE traded up $2.54 on Friday, reaching $169.36. 1,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.82. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $173.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

