Occidental Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.53.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.34. The company had a trading volume of 628,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,911,438. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.48. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $112.59 and a one year high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

