Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $10.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,219.73. 237,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,716,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $840.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $720.66. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 398.03, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at $13,400,673.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,347 shares of company stock valued at $83,826,667. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.55.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

