Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 109,272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,682,000 after buying an additional 110,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,163,000 after buying an additional 421,896 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,877,000 after buying an additional 391,954 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RS. KeyCorp raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RS traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $162.84. 411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,724. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.80. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $109.56 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.