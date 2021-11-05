Occidental Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,422 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Target by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.24. 28,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,351. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $154.75 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.29.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

