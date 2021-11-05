Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.1% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,632,000 after purchasing an additional 170,316 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,896,000 after acquiring an additional 52,351 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 651,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,266,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $63.33. 16,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,901. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

