Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.10% of Moleculin Biotech worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter worth $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $2.61 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.