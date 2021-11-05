Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $156,000 in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 13,449.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 49.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADES stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

