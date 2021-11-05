Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $170,000 in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,595.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 50,021 shares of company stock worth $554,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.62 million, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The ONE Group Hospitality Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS).

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.