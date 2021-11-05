Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $209,000 Investment in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.05% of Greenlane as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 582.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $167.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.19. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $74,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,488 shares of company stock valued at $428,816 in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greenlane Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

