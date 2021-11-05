Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

HTBK stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $735.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 28.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

