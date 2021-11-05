Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 1,964 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Iteris were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Iteris by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 351,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,618,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,193,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Iteris by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Iteris by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 46,775 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $5.35 on Friday. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $223.89 million, a PE ratio of 535.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

