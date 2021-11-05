OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) PT Lowered to C$3.25

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.59.

OCANF stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

