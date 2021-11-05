OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Gap Down to $23.21

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.21, but opened at $21.84. OceanFirst Financial shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 769 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCFC. Piper Sandler raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after acquiring an additional 108,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,177,000 after buying an additional 350,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,909,000 after buying an additional 37,444 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 35.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after purchasing an additional 231,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

