OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Trading Up 8.7%

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was up 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 2,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67.

OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $421.92 million during the quarter.

Oi SA engages in the provision of telecommunications utility services. The firm offers mobile, broadband, pay television, data transmission, and Internet provider services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and B2B Services. The Residential Services segment focuses on the sale of fixed telephony services including, voice services, data communication services, and pay TV.

