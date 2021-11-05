OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Trading Up 8.7%

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was up 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 2,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67.

OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $421.92 million during the quarter.

About OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

Oi SA engages in the provision of telecommunications utility services. The firm offers mobile, broadband, pay television, data transmission, and Internet provider services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and B2B Services. The Residential Services segment focuses on the sale of fixed telephony services including, voice services, data communication services, and pay TV.

