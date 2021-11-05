Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 661,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,805 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $30,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 1,185.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Olin by 30.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,092,000 after acquiring an additional 527,102 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,347,000 after acquiring an additional 372,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Olin by 96.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 629,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after acquiring an additional 309,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.41. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

