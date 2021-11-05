Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s share price traded down 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.22. 2,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 88,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Several analysts recently commented on OMGA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94). As a group, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,301,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

