One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 53.78% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

Shares of OLP stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,172. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $710.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on OLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Collins Stewart began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, One Liberty Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $80,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,909. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,038 shares of company stock valued at $184,493 in the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

