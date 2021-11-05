One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.16 million, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $307,562.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,303 shares of company stock worth $782,912 in the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.