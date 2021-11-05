One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 109,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on OSS shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,303 shares of company stock valued at $782,912. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in One Stop Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 998,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 108,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSS opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.16 million, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

