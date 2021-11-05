OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 23.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,460 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $45,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $43,701,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 345.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,699,000 after acquiring an additional 688,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,537,000 after acquiring an additional 557,675 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

OMF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.54. 25,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,866. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

