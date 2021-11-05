ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up about 2.6% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.