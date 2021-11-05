ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.330-$3.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ONEOK also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.33 EPS.

OKE stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,209. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.42. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.67.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.