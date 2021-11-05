OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Price Up 7.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 1,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 432,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.48.

About OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

