Only1 (LIKE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.22 Million

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Only1 coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000614 BTC on major exchanges. Only1 has a market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Only1 has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.07 or 0.00237674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00096084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Only1

Only1 is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

