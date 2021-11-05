Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Downgraded to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of €15.00 ($17.65).

Separately, HSBC began coverage on shares of Ontex Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Ontex Group stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Ontex Group has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. The company offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products, as well as produces and sells face masks.

