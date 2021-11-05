OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Myung Park Sells 50,000 Shares

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $627,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.00.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in OP Bancorp by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OP Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in OP Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in OP Bancorp by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 82,077 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

