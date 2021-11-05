OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for OP Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

In other news, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $627,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 120.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the second quarter worth $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth $129,000.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

