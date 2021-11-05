OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Shares of OPBK opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

In other OP Bancorp news, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $627,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 471,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 58,809 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 16.5% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 411,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 58,435 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 22.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 44,264 shares during the period.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

