Open Platform Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $63,340.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $63,340.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00053522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.01 or 0.00243545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00096373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.