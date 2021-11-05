Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apollo Global Management in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s FY2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

NYSE:APO opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $4,055,116.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,876,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,894,929 shares of company stock worth $119,006,518. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 485,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 78,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 797,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,137,000 after buying an additional 32,114 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,155,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,357,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.