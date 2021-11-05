Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.50 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OPCH. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $28.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

