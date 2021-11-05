Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.8% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Oracle by 109.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 36.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 354,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $24,855,000 after acquiring an additional 95,350 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,289 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.36.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.18. 52,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,587,478. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.96. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $260.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

