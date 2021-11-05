Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €11.70 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ORA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.33 ($14.51).

Shares of EPA:ORA opened at €9.50 ($11.17) on Tuesday. Orange has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.59). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.81.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

