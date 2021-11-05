Orchard Capital Managment LLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the period. AZZ comprises about 2.2% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,452,000 after acquiring an additional 37,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 513,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,596,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,665,000 after acquiring an additional 28,555 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

AZZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.95. The stock had a trading volume of 119,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,170. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.40. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.66 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

