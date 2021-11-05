Orchard Capital Managment LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Johnson Outdoors worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JOUT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 123.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 87,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,207. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.35 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

