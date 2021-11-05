Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

