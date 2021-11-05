Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer Sells 61,000 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.17. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Insmed by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,004,000 after purchasing an additional 961,181 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Insmed by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,808,000 after purchasing an additional 396,163 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Insmed by 3.3% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,019,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,304,000 after acquiring an additional 194,599 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 33.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,948 shares during the period.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

