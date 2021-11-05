OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives $119.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of OSIS traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,473. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day moving average is $96.98.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,881. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,529 shares of company stock worth $7,355,733 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.