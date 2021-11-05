OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.00

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.50.

About OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacturing and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment manufactures Opto semiconductors. The Automotive segment consists of the original equipment manufacturer business for traditional light sources.

